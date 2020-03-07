The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• George R. Wilson, 33, of the 600 block of Orchard Street was charged Friday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Dah Dah, 32, homeless, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and third-degree burglary.
• Kenneth Durbin, 30, of the 2100 block of Churchill Court was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Robbie L. McClure, 25, of Utica was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Charles W. Camfield, 39, of Utica was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Jermaine M. Lee, 25, of the 2000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Thursday with first-degree fleeing/evading police and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Matthew D. Rose, 36, of the 4700 block of Becker Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and second-degree burglary.
• Nicole S. Sizemore, 27, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tools worth $803 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Goetz Drive.
• Two cornhole boards, a cedar chest, car parts, a stereo and other items worth $540 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 0-100 block of Colonial Court.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 6:50 a.m. Monday on East Fourth Street near Daviess Street. They were a car driven by Logan Evans, 17, of Philpot and a car driven by Ashley Phillips, 20, of the 200 block of Heartwood Court. Phillips was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Linda E. Boone, 47, of the 0-100 block of Gilmore Court was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Jonhan H. Jenson, 73, of Philpot was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Karen H. Cole, 68, of the 200 block of Riverside Drive struck a bicycle ridden by Olivia S. Dierkes, 12, of the 800 block of Charles Scott Drive. Dierkes was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 7:33 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 60, formerly known at the Wendell Ford Expressway. They were a car driven by Alicia N. Roller, 26, of the 300 block of Camden Circle and a car driven by Emily Hirsch, 75, of Rockport, Indiana. Roller was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
