The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Johnathan Minton, 34, of the 4600 block of Marlboro Drive, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence and theft by unlawful taking, more than $500, but less than $10,000.
• Michael B. Henson, 37, of the 600 block of Wing Avenue, was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary and first-degree promoting contraband.
• Joshua L. Kerns, 28, of the 500 block of
Center Street, was charged Sunday with third-degree rape.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Matthew B. Howard, 55, of the 3300 block of Burns Road, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
