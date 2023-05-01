The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nicholas B. Tidwell, 43, of the 1300 block of Bowie Trail, was charged Saturday for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Larry N. Lawson, 31, of the 3100 block of Wandering Lane, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky Division of Probation and Parole
• Paul Voiles, 40, of the 8700 block of North County Road 1250 East in Evanston, Indiana, was charged Sunday for receiving stolen property (firearm).
