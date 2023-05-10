The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nllesh Kurudiya, 38, of the 3700 block of New Hartford Road was charged Monday with first-degree rape (incapable of consent/physically helpless).
• Misty D. Stone, 47, of the 2700 block of North Kingman Loop was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• An XBox One, game controllers, a headset and a hard drive were reported stolen Monday in a burglary at a home in the 1600 block of Bluff Avenue.
• Bottles of perfume worth $2,340 were reported stolen Monday from Ulta Beauty, 5241 Frederica St.
• Cash worth $2,500 was reported stolen Monday in a purse snatching on East 18th Street.
• Children’s clothing, a dog crate and a shelf were reported stolen Monday in a burglary at a rental storage facility in the 2000 block of Endeavor Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Michael W. Acton, 67, of the 600 block of Crittenden Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Russell F. Bailey, 52, of the 2400 block of Keenland Parkway was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Corey L. Goodman, 33, of the 1600 block of West Third Street was charged Monday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Randall L. Horton, 46, of the 1200 block of Booth Avenue was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000.
• Justin L. Laslie, 34, of Hawesville, was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• A Chevrolet Trailblazer was reported stolen Monday from the 1600 block of South Parkdale Drive.
• Air conditioning units were reported stolen Monday from the 1200 block of Ewing Road.
• A Nissan Altima was reported stolen Monday from the 5400 block of Lane Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.