The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Codi N. Chambers, 34, of the 400 block of Center Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Leonel Perez, 27, of the 600 block of Walnut Street was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• A juvenile was charged Monday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer).
• A handgun worth $300 was reported stolen Tuesday in a burglary in the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• A burglary was reported Tuesday at Greater Ebenezer Temple, 1528 West Ninth St. It is unknown if anything was taken in the incident.
• Cash worth $800 and an
ammunition magazine were reported stolen Tuesday in a burglary in the 2600 block of McFarland Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Thelma L. Crabtree, 60, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Hannah Davis, 23, of Central City, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and driving under the influence.
• Jason M. Dowdy, 42, of Livermore, was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery and first-degree criminal
mischief.
• Keisha D. Johnson II, 35, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Mark Hall, 66, of the 3800 block of Kentucky 144 was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
