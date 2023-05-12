The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Austin P. Lanham, 26, homeless, was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer), disarming a police officer and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Martha A. Phipps, 45, of the 4600 block of Towne Square Court was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000.
• Phillip R. Riddle, 35, homeless, was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property over $1,000 and failure to comply with sex offender registration.
• Lloyd J. Rogers, 36, of the 700 block of Deer Trail was charged Wednesday with first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
• A burglary was reported Wednesday at a home in the 2700 block of Daviess Street. It is unknown if anything was stolen in the incident.
• Property worth $611 was reported stolen Wednesday during a strong arm robbery at Menards, 3001 Heartland Crossing.
• A burglary was reported Wednesday at Greater Ebenezer Temple, 1528 West Ninth St. It is unknown if anything was stolen in the incident.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Deborah Mitchell, 64, of the 1200 block of West Third Street collided with a bicycle ridden by Brooklyn Hamilton, 15, of the 1400 block of West Third Street. Reports say Hamilton did not complain of pain or injury but was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Shannon R. Tinnell Sr., 46, of the 2600 block of Southwood Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Farm equipment was reported stolen Wednesday from a barn in the 400 block of Yelvington-Grandview Road.
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage Saturday while parked in the 800 block of Higdon Road.
