The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Keith King, 44, of the 1000 block of Venable Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
• Jason Dowdy, 42, of Livermore, was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary.
• Shayla Pierce, 24, of the 200 block of Industrial Drive was charged Thursday with theft of mail matter.
• Austin P. Lanham, 26, address unknown was charged Thursday with theft of mail matter.
• Justin K. Henning, 20, of the 6300 block of Todd Bridge Road was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking from vehicle over $1,000.
• A home sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage when five windows were busted Thursday in the 1200 block of Nassau Avenue.
• Windows sustained $12,000 in vandalism damage Thursday at Owensboro City Hall, 101 East Fourth St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• John D. Craig, 54, of Philpot, was charged Thursday with fraudulent firearm transaction.
• Tyler A. Lloyd, 22, of Evansville was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by deception (cold checks) over $1,000.
• Nicholas D. Watson, 43, of the 500 block of Graystone Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation.
