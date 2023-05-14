The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Stevie L. Dougherty, 33, of the 9500 block of McCamish Road was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), drug paraphernalia, improper turning and rear license not illuminated.
• Tyaun Troutman, 19, of the 3100 block of Greenbriar Road was charged Saturday with first-degree arson and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• Aaron L. VanSickle, 27, of the 12000 block of Highway 951 was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), second-degree indecent exposure, drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Gregory A. Huntley, 39, of the 700 block of Deer Haven Drive was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), public intoxication and drug paraphernalia.
