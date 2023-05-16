The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jessica A. Ball, 29, of the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Delana M. Bowling, 32, no address listed, was charged Monday with flagrant non-support.
• Yvette R. Stites, 34, of Reynolds Station was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault (school employee or volunteer).
• A burglary was reported May 7 at Greater Ebenezer Temple, 1528 West Ninth St. Nothing was reported stolen.
• A handgun, two ammunition magazines and a wallet were reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2100 block of Village Run. The wallet was recovered.
• A truck wheel and a window pane sustained vandalism damage Sunday at a home in the 3000 block of San Juan Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Justin E. Gillaspie, 41, of Lewisport, was charged Sunday with first-degree strangulation.
