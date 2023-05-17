The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joshua G. Sapp, 42, of the 2000 block of Cullen Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A seven-foot sign worth $2,175 was reported stolen Monday from State Farm, 933 Tamarack Road.
• A Hyundai Elantra sustained $400 in vandalism damage when the front passenger side window was busted in a Tuesday incident in the 1700 block of Parrish Plaza Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Erika J. Adams, 39, of the 1800 block of Calhoun Street was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Joshua L. Dawson, 36 of the 5400 block of Red Mile Loop was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Kimberly D. Renfrow, 33, of the 4200 block of Yewells Landing was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).
• Darren R. Simpson, 30, of the 1900 block of Prince Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A wallet, cash totaling $300 and credit cards were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 4500 block of Fountain View Trace.
• A trailer was reported stolen Monday from the 9700 block of Kentucky 815.
