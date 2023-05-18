The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William E. York III, 30, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Wednesday with possession of synthetic drugs, second of subsequent offense.
• Sarah Burns-Light, 32, of the 200 block of Heartwood Court was charged Tuesday with fraudulent use of a credit card over $1,000.
• A rape was reported Monday at a home in the 4600 block of Towne Square Court. Reports say the victim was raped by an acquaintance sometime between Feb. 1 and Monday.
• Motorcycle parts and tools were reported stolen Tuesday from the 2500 block of Nelson Avenue.
• A handgun worth $500 was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle in the 900 block of Crabtree Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Dasean M. Saunder, 31, of Henderson was charged Tuesday with murder. The charge stems from an incident that occurred in Henderson.
• A purse and cell phone were reported stolen Tuesday from the 90 block of Moseley Road. The purse was later recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.