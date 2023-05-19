The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A rape was reported Sunday at a home in the 1200 block of Pleasant Valley Road. Reports say the victim was assaulted by an unknown suspect or suspects.
• A storage building sustained $2,000 in fire damage in a suspected arson Wednesday in the 1000 block of Breckenridge Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jonathan B. Boone, 38, of the 250 block of Arbor Terrace was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), tampering with physical evidence, receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Blake E. Kamprath, 37, of the 1800 block of Hughes Avenue was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.