The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher N. Trogden, 28, of the 2800 block of West Fifth Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Power tools, a wallet, bank cards, knives, clothing, shoes and jewelry worth $665 were reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 1100 block of East Fifth Street. The theft is believed to have occurred April 25 or April 26.
Traffic accidents
• A pickup truck driven by Cody L. Simmons, 31, of the 1000 block of Burlew Boulevard struck a pedestrian, Mariah Smith, 32, of the 1600 block of Breckenridge Street was 3:06 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Frederica Street. Smith was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where she was listed Monday in fair condition.
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Alexis M. Givens, 22, of the 600 block of Wing Avenue struck a pedestrian, Sharon E. Arnold, 70, of the 0-100 block of Woodford Avenue. Arnold was transported to OHRH, where she was listed Monday in good condition.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Randolph Smith, 43, of the 3700 block of Longfellow Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• A Cadillac vehicle was reported stolen Saturday in the 4300 block of Kentucky 142. The vehicle was recovered damaged after being crashed into a ditch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.