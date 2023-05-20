The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Travis Texas, 32, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• A home sustained damage Thursday during a firearm discharge in the 1100 block of West Eighth Street. No injuries were reported.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jason E. Fuqua, 27, of Maceo, was charged Thursday with first-degree burglary and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Ethan M. Quick, 18, of the 6600 block of Kingston Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• A wallet containing $1,000, credit cards and identification cards was reported stolen Thursday from Dollar General Store, 7334 U.S. 231. The theft is believed to have taken place Tuesday.
