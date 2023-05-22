Owensboro Police Department
• Jeremy J. Cruite, 31, of the 1800 block of Wink Court, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense (meth) and theft by unlawful taking or disposition for auto valued at more than $1,000 and less than $10,000.
• Brooklyn L. R. Johnson, 22, of the 2900 block of Allen Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), theft of identity of another without consent and probation violation for felony offense.
• Lisa M. Carnell, 28, of the 900 block of Conway Avenue, was charged Saturday with second-degree burglary.
• Gina T. Clark, 58, of the 1200 block of East Byers Avenue, was charged Sunday for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Kentucky State Police
• David L. Filback, 60, of the 7800 block of Old Highway 54 in Philpot, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Division of Probation and Parole
• William J. Schultz Jr., 23, homeless, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense (meth).
