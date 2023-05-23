The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Thomas D. Turner, 42, of the 2500 block of Ebach Street, was charged Monday with second-degree strangulation.
• Bradley E. Preston, 40, of the 2900 block of Allen Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jessica N. Zepeda, 33, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kaitlyn Farahay, 24, of Cleveland, Ohio, was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Jessica N. Zepeda, 33, of Central City, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Honda motorcycle worth $2,000 was reported stolen Friday from East Fourth Street. The motorcycle was recovered.
• A Hyundai Elantra worth $22,000 was reported stolen Friday from West Third Street near the intersection of Orchard Street.
• A handgun, two ammunition magazines, a laser light and a holster worth $1,700 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 3900 block of Reliant Circle.
• A burglary was reported Saturday at a home in the 2000 block of Sunset Drive. It is unknown if anything was taken in the incident.
• A Buick LeSabre worth $2,500 was reported stolen Monday from the 2600 block of West Parrish Avenue. The vehicle was recovered.
• Vape cartridges worth $100 and a cart were reported stolen Monday in a burglary at Hot Box Smoke Shop, 1635 Triplett St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Terry D. Glover, 55, of the 1600 block of East 19th Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Geraldine Havener, 57, of the 1500 block of Hickory Lane was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kimberly Kassinger, 52, of the 3900 block of Locust Hill Street was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher S. Light, 37, of the 1500 block of Leitchefield Road was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A video game system, video game, purse, headphones, sunglasses, prescription drugs and insurance cards were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle in the 3700 block of Ralph Avenue.
• A swimming pool sustained vandalism damage when it was struck with a gunshot Sunday in the 11400 block of U.S. 431. No one was in the pool at the time of the incident.
• Vandalism damage was reported Sunday at an unoccupied home in the 1300 block of Reid Road. Reports say the owner reported the vandalism is an ongoing issue.
{div}• A vehicle sustained damage when it was struck by vehicle Saturday in the 6900 block of I-695. No one was injured in the incident.
Kentucky State Police
• Braxton A. Embry, 23, of the 2100 block of North Stratford Drive, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Joshua W. McManaway, 24, of Lewisport, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property (firearm).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.