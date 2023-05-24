The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with possession of material portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and distribution of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer) and third-degree assault (non-communicable bodily fluid).
• A juvenile was charged Thursday with possession of a handgun by a minor.
• Jewelry and a wallet were reported stolen May 15 from a home in the 1600 block of West Fourth Street.
• A Chrysler 300 sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Friday in the 1700 block of West Fourth Street.
• A GMC Savanna worth $14,000 was reported stolen Monday from U-Haul, 2815 West Parrish Ave.
• A trash toter worth $100 was reported stolen Monday in a burglary at a home in the 1400 block of Booth Avenue.
• A Toyota RAV4 worth $22,500 was reported stolen Monday from Don Moore Automotive, 4216 Frederica St.
Traffic accidents
• A pickup truck driven by Calen J. Green, 18, of Hardinsburg, collided with a school bus at 3:37 p.m. Monday on Frederica Street near Goetz Drive. Reports say the bus driver, Cathy A. Duke, 56, of the 7900 block of Lyddane Bridge Road, complained of pain and was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment. None of the students on the bus were injured.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Angela M. Adams, 58, of Campbellsville, was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Thomas L. Mattingly Jr., 47, of the 6800 block of Thoma Drive was charged Monday with first-degree burglary.
• Matthew L. Silver, 64, of Martinsville, Virginia, was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• A mailbox sustained vandalism damage when it was smashed Monday in the 400 block of Newberry Road.
• A handgun was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 3900 block of Ronnie Lake Road.
• A scooter was reported stolen Monday from the 1400 block of Bosley Road.
