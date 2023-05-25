The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Rebecca L. Miller, 25, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Ford Focus worth $3,500 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 2500 block of Elder Drive.
• A handgun worth $300 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2200 block of Monroe Avenue.
• A video game system, controller and video games were reported stolen Tuesday in a burglary at a home in the 1500 block of West Third Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Christopher L. Faught, 31, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A debit card was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 6800 block of Leslie Lane.
