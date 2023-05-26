The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Branden S. Sowders, 33, of the 2600 block of Veach Road was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Joshua A. Sweeney, 29, of the 2900 block of Arizona Court was charged Wednesday with third-degree rape.
• Jeremy J. Crite, 31, of the 1800 block of Wink Court was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary.
• A Lexus S250 worth $10,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 2300 block of Ford Avenue.
• A Ford F-250 worth $11,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 2200 block of Clarke Drive.
• A rape was reported Wednesday at a home on Frederica Street. Reports say the victim was raped by two unknown suspects. The incident occurred between April 18 and April 20, reports say.
- A handgun worth $650 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2300 block of Middleground Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• David N. Miller, 64, of the 400 block of Reid Road was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Seth T. Sparks, 30, of the 5500 block of Berwyn Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree strangulation.
• A Polaris all-terrain vehicle was reported stolen Wednesday from the 5700 block of Jack Hinton Road. The vehicle was recovered.
• Diesel fuel was reported stolen Wednesday from a tractor parked in a field in the 6500 block of Ditto Road.
• Highway signs and mailboxes sustained damage in a hit-and-run vehicle collision Wednesday in the 8400 block of Kentucky 56.
