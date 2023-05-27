The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Charmaine M. Howard, 51, of the 600 block of Crittenden Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Xander C. Ward, 19, of the 2300 block of Lexington Drive was charged Thursday with second-degree rape (no force).
• A juvenile was charged Thursday with possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with distribution of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor, possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor and attempted theft by extortion.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor.
• A Ford Flex worth $15,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 5200 block of Todd Bridge Road.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 12:15 p.m. Thursday on J.R. Miller Boulevard near East 24th Street. They were a car driven by Ronald E. Taylor, 72, of the 2300 block of Heartland Park, and a motorcycle driven by Houston D. Martin, 21, of the 1500 block of Center Street. Reports say Martin was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of an apparent broken leg.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Lewis F. Moffett, 52, of Whitesville, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Joshua L. Williams, 32, of the 3100 block of Shaw Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree wanton endangerment, theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000 and first-degree criminal mischief.
• Merchandise worth $310 was reported stolen Thursday from Peacocks and Pearls 4431 Springhill Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.