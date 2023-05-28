The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tina D. Harden-Bradfield, 39, of the 1000 block of East 19th Street was charged Friday with third-degree assault, menacing, obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening, endangering the welfare of a minor and second-degree cruelty to animals.
• Glenn S. Gemmer, 52, of Burlington, was charged Friday with third-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Brian S. Boehman, 36, of Hodgensville, was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jacob B. Leach, 34, of the 8600 block of Highway 144 was charged Friday with first-degree assault and first-degree strangulation.
