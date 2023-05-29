The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Wendy R. Hardcastle, 60, of Colonial Court, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle.
• Carla A. Arcuri, 30, of the 2200 block of Fulkerson Drive, was charged Saturday with first-degree burglary.
• Jimmie M. Neal, 25, of the 1700 block of Monarch Avenue, was charged Sunday with first-degree wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid or assist with death or serious physical injury.
• Jonathon C. Grant, 60, of the 3200 block of Grant Forbes Way, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Amber N. L. Allen, 34, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third offense or more (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Raven N. Skimmerhorn, 44, of Owensboro, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
• Amarion J. McKenzie, 25, of the 900 block of Pennbrooke Avenue, was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.