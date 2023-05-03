The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Timothy W. Lamotte, 40, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Terrance J. Williams, 33, of the 2000 block of Keenland Parkway was charged Monday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Cash worth $1,000 and prescription drugs were reported stolen Sunday in a burglary in the 2500 block of Carter Road.
• A report of sexual abuse was reported Friday in the 1700 block of Scherm Road.
• A Ford F-350 worth $60,000 was reported stolen Monday from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 2010 East Parrish Ave.
• An HVAC unit sustained $8,000 in vandalism damage between Friday and Monday at Aesthetic Surgery Center, 2835 Farrell Cres.
• A backpack containing tools and tattoo supplies was reported stolen Monday in a burglary in the 1800 block of West Third Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Joseph A. Knapp, 34, of the 1500 block of West Fourth Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Claud L. Thompson, 46, of the 700 block of Carol Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Roger I. Hill, 21, of Morgantown, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
