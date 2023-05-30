The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Christopher T. Isaacs, 43, of the 1500 block of Creek Haven Loop, was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
•Davduan L. Jackson, 23, of the 2200 block of Ponder Place, was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivative).
Kentucky State Police
• Deandre M. Whitlock, 32, of Penbrook, was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.