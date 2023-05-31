The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kristy L. Shadwick, 43, of the 1200 block of Carter Road was charged Monday with second-degree burglary and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
• A juvenile was charged Thursday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer).
• A box of handgun ammunition and prescription drugs were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Bolivar Street.
• Cash worth $2 was reported stolen Friday in a burglary at Domino’s Pizza, 3333 Frederica St.
• Multiple items, including tennis shoes, headphones, an Apple Watch, an epipen, Airpods, a gym bag, a purse $600 in chase and debit and credit cards were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 4100 block of Rudy Martin Drive.
• A handgun worth $600 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 4100 block of Harbor Hills Trace.
• Power tools and hand tools worth $5,000 were reported stolen Friday in a burglary at a home in the 100 block of Wilder Drive.
• A Honda motor scooter worth $3,500 was reported stolen Friday from the 1700 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A burglary was reported Friday at a home in the 900 block of Kentucky Avenue. Reports say it was unknown if anything was taken.
• A Hyundai Sonata worth $10,000 was reported Saturday from a home in the 2700 block of West Sixth Street.
• A phone charger, $180 in cash and a credit card was reported Sunday in a burglary at a home in the 300 block of Hale Avenue.
• A Chrysler 200 worth $6,500 was reported stolen Sunday from the 2400 block of Alysa Landing. The vehicle was recovered.
• A Ford F-250 Supercab pickup truck worth $5,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 1200 block of Moreland Avenue. The vehicle was recovered.
• A trailer and plywood worth $1,586 were reported stolen Sunday from the 500 block of West Second Street.
• An iPhone Max worth $700 was reported stolen Tuesday in a burglary at a home in the 1300 block of East Parrish Avenue.
• A wallet, Medicare cards, identification, credit and debit cards and $50 in cash were reported stolen Sunday from Sam’s Clue, 5240 Frederica St.
• A firearm discharge was reported Monday in the 2500 block of West Seventh Street.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Stephanie J. Henson, 41, of the 1200 block of Hutch Lane struck a motor scooter driven by A. Robertson, 32, of Guthrie at 7:30 p.m. Friday on Moreland Street near West Ninth Street. Robertson was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment for abrasions and a possible broken arm.
• Two vehicles collided at 10:51 p.m. Saturday on East Fourth Street near Breckenridge Street. They were a car driven by Jimmie Neal, 25, of the 2100 block of East 19th Street and a motorcycle driven by Bradley Logsdon, 42, of the 400 block of Camden Circle. Logson and his passenger, Jessica Oglesby, 39, of the 500 block Camden Circle, sustained injuries and were transported to OHRH. Logsdon was listed Tuesday in fair condition. Oglesby’s condition was not available.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• An iPhone 13 worth $1,400 was reported stolen Monday from Jumpin’ Jacks, 2910 Kentucky 54.
• Cash worth $2,311 was reported stolen from a safe Sunday in at a home in the 1400 block of Greenwood Court.
