The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cynthia Irvin, 59, of the 1300 block of West 2nd St., was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault.
• Theft of mail and forgery of a $615.09 check were reported Monday from Fastlane Auto, 2121 Triplet St.
• Forgery of a prescription was reported Tuesday from Owensboro Family Pharmacy and Wellness, 720 W. Byers Ave.
• Theft of mail — Mighty Men and Monster Maker worth $105 — was reported Monday from the 700 block of Scherm Road.
