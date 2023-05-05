The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Eric M. Clouse, 30, of the 600 block of West Highland Avenue, was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle) and first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot).
• Jacob T. Lindsey, 26, of the 600 block of West Highland Avenue, was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• Travis W. Texas, 32, homeless, was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary.
• Olivia F. Vincent, 20, of the 800 block of George Street was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary.
• Jeremy D. Weise, 41, of the 1600 block of Greenwood Avenue was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Brandon D. Wynn, 36, of Beech Creek was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• A dump trailer worth $12,000 and a license plate were reported stolen Tuesday in the 0-100 block of Dixiana Court.
• Various items worth $1,000 were reported stolen Thursday in a burglary in the 2200 block of Herr Avenue.
• A handgun worth $250 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 1900 block of West Fifth Street.
• Sports equipment worth $1,500 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 2800 block of Veach Road.
• A Lexus RX300 worth $4,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 400 block of East Byers Avenue.
• An air conditioner, a lawn mower and a bicycle worth $3,900 were reported stolen Wednesday in a burglary in the 600 block of West Highland Avenue. A garage door sustained $2,000 in vandalism damage and a window sustained $400 in damage in the incident.
