The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Noah Mattingly, 20, of the 1600 block of Navajo Drive was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Lindsey G. Staples, 29, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Marcus T. Chambers, 51, of Hopkinsville was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• An iPhone and case worth $1,800 were reported stolen Sunday from Lowe’s, 415 Fulton Drive.
• A handgun worth $300 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 3000 block of San Juan Drive.
• Three security camera sustained $1,200 in vandalism damage Thursday at Owensboro Self-Storage, 2076 Endeavor Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• James L.
Maske III, 43, of the
1100 block of Hickman Avenue was charged
Friday with first-
degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Christopher Thorn, 51, of Evansville, was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.
• Joshua G. Williams, 33, of Elizabethtown, was charged Friday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
