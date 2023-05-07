The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Darrell W. Boehman, 27, homeless, was charged Saturday with first-degree sexual abuse.
• David W. Helbert, 37, of the 300 block of Booth Avenue was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Aaron W. Raymer, 43, of the 600 block of East 21st Street was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Ashlee L. Crum, 19, of the 500 block of East 27th Street was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Peyton A. Bethel, 19, of the 4400 block of McIntire Crossing was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Bradley Patterson, 19, of Hawesville, was charged Friday with third-degree burglary.
• Blake O. Sumner, 19, of Utica was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
