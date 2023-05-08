The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Edward E. Barrows, 38, of the 700 block of Stone Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Coy A. Cameron, 57, of the 1600 block of Center Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and parole violation for a felony offense.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Hunter M. Byrne, 23, of the 7200 block of Kentucky Highway 56, was charged Sunday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
