The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Scott N. Dixon, 35, of the 5400 block of Ruidoso Loop was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tina D. Harden-Bradfield, 39, of the 1000 block of East 19th Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen May 1 from the 200 block of East Ninth Street.
• A mailed package containing insulin worth $5,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 200 block of Keystone Court.
• A garage sustained $10,000 in fire damage in a suspected arson Saturday in the 3000 block of East Yellowstone Drive.
• Power tools worth $350 were reported stolen Saturday in a burglary in the 2500 block of West Cloverdale Drive.
• A Honda CRV worth $16,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 2200 block of Middleground Drive.
• A Chevrolet Trailblazer worth $10,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 1600 block of South Parkdale Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Ryan S. Bode, 41, of Statesboro, Georgia, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
