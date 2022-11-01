The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Sonia K. Sinnett, 53, of the 2500 block of O’Bryan Boulevard was charged Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Shrubs and trees worth $3,500 were reported stolen Friday from Yellowbanks Landscaping, 3779 Thruston-Dermont Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Heather D. Landrum, 37, of the 2000 block of Graham Lane East was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• Cassandra Raymond, 26, of the 5400 block of Aqueduct Court was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Pamela L. Williams, 40, of the 4900 block of Windy Hollow Road was charged Sunday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and fraudulent use of a credit card over $1,000.
• A camera and a purse were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle in the 1800 block of Wrights Landing Road.
