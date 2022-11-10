The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Steven A. Peak, 34, homeless was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Robert L. Williamson, 58, of the 1700 block of Lock Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle) and driving under the influence.
• A Lincoln Town Car worth $2,400 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 1000 block of East 19th Street.
• A U-Haul trailer worth $2,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from Professional Pool Services, 1870 West Parrish Ave.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Bobbie J. Emerson, 47, of Evansville was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.