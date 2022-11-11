The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Dillon R. Craddock, 29, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Robert N. Maddox, 46, address unknown, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle in the 3400 block of Daviess Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
Brianna F. Young, 31, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830 was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property over $1,000 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Luis A. Rubio, 66, of the 400 block of Tampa Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree stalking.
