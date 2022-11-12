The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Stafford W. Storey, 56, of the 2000 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
James B. Daugherty, 42, of the 200 block of Old Moxley Road in Worthville was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
Glen L. Haws Jr., 40, of the 1600 block of Glenndale was charge Thursday with second-degree arson and third-degree arson.
Eric A. Bell, 33, of the 1300 block of Hopkinsville was charged Thursday with possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
Jesse D. Underhill, 40, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with first-degree rape.
