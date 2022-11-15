The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ricky J. Smith, 55, of Reynolds Station was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Larry W. Wellborn, 64, no address listed, was charged Sunday with third-degree burglary.
• Cindy G. Gilmore, 60, of the 900 block of West Second Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• David Hays, of the 1200 block of Wayside Drive East was charged Saturday with receiving stolen property over $1,000, third-degree assault and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Ashaly P. Hulsey, 35, homeless was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Thursday with possession of a handgun by a minor.
• Power tools worth $1,525 were reported stolen Saturday from a construction site in the 2100 block of East Parrish Avenue.
• A window and two fire extinguishers sustained vandalism damage during a Sunday burglary at U.S. Postal Service, 118 West Fourth St.
• One fire extinguisher worth $65 was reported stolen Thursday from the 0-100 block of Dixiana Court.
• A rape was reported Friday on Hillbrooke Parkway. Reports say the victim was raped by an acquaintance.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2000 block of West Sixth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Drake A. Burch, 21, of the 1000 block of East Byers Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A stabbing was reported at 3:35 a.m. Sunday at Ben Hawes Park. The victim reported he was in a physical altercation when he was stabbed in the neck. The victim reported being assaulted by an acquaintance.
• A Nissan Maxima was reported stolen Sunday in the 1800 bock of Triplett Street.
Kentucky State Police
• Aleesia M. Eastwood, 21, of the 1600 block of Manor Court was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Raishawn T. Washington, 23, of the 600 block of Ridgewood Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Robert J. Young, 37, of Waverly was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
