The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William D. Hart, 65, of the 800 block of Wing Avenue was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Breanna D. Stiff, 26, of Utica was charged Wednesday with fraudulent use of a credit card over $1,000.
• A juvenile was charged Monday with first-degree rape.
• Cash worth $100 was reported stolen in a Tuesday robbery at a home in the 1800 block of Hathaway Street.
• A Hyundai Kona, a purse, a driver’s license and debit and credit cards were reported stolen Saturday from the 800 block of Locust Street.
• Tools and a walking stick were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 3500 block of Queens Way.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Matt W. Shepherd, 43, of the 900 block of East 19th Street was charged Tuesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Jeremy L. Shrader, 35, of Philpot was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Frances S. Taylor, 29, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830 was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.