The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Rashell D. Lilly, 40, of Henderson was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Matthew S. Fullerton, 20, of the 1400 block of Center Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Chad N. Sizemore, 40, of the 3800 block of Jefferson Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Steven B. Mattingly Sr., 42, of the 2600 block of Old Hartford Road was charged Friday with first-degree promoting contraband.
• A laptop computer and a bong were reported stolen Tuesday in a burglary at a home in the 6000 block of Dalton Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Clyde J. Bynum III, 29, of the 3900 block of Benttree Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Derek S. French, 37, of the 2200 block of Fairview Drive was charged Friday with first-degree unlawful access to a computer.
Kentucky State Police
• Justin D. Helm, 40, of the 2100 block of Keenland Parkway was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Dana J. Wright, 51, of Philpot was charged Friday with driving under the influence, first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle) and first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.