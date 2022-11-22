The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Lawrence D. Dowell, 48, of the 800 block of Industrial Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Bryan F. Hernandez, 19, of the 900 block of Sutherland Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Mandi J. Vincent, 43, of the 300 block of Stockton Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Matthew D. Whitaker, 27, of the 1400 block of Hall Street was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• Andrew Dampier, 44, of the 2500 block of Cavalcade Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• jewelry, silverware, a house key and a car key were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1400 block of Griffith Avenue.
• Copper wire worth $4,000 was reported stolen Saturday from a commercial office building in the 1600 block of West Second Street.
• A home in the 300 block of Lucas Avenue sustained fire damage in a suspected arson Monday.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen Nov. 11 in a burglary at a home in the 1500 block of West Fifth Street.
• Cash worth $180 was reported stolen Thursday in a robbery in the 1700 block of McConnell Avenue. Reports say the robbery is believed to have taken place on Nov. 12.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• An undetermined amount of cash was reported stolen Sunday in a burglary at Masonville Food Mark, 6520 U.S. 231.
• Tools, power tools, motor oil, vehicle parts and a tractor were reported stolen Saturday from a storage container on U.S. 60 West near Boothfield Road.
• A firearm was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle in the 2000 block of Arlington Park Drive.
• Beer and other items were reported stolen Friday from Shell, 2030 West Parrish Ave.
• Three televisions were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 2100 block of Arlington Park Drive.
Kentucky State Police
• Corey J. Cornett, 32, of Fordsville was charged Sunday with driving under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Kristy M. Howe, 42, of the 500 block of Carlton Drive was charged Sunday with second-degree escape.
