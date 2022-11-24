The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Juan Andres, 23, of the 5700 block of Macedonia Road was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Christian J. Davis, 25, of the 800 block of East 15th Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault, first-degree strangulation and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Robin H. Boarman, 48, of the 1900 block of East 10th Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jermaine A. Sydnor, 44, homeless, was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 (auto).
• Nicholas B. Ditcharo, 41, of Utica was charged Wednesday with theft
of identity.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Ivan Garrison, 66, of the 1600 block of East 19th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.