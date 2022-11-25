The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• James C. Stewart, 49, of the 2600 block of Garden Drive in Utica was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (meth).
• Richard M. McRath, 38, of the 2100 block of Churchill Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Brian K. Holmes, 44, of the 1000 block of East 21st Street was charged Wednesday with possession of stolen mail.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Phylicia Cole, 34, of the 10 block of Indian Hill in Crittenden was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft of identity of another without consent.
• Wesley M. Taylor, 28, of the 3800 block of Thurston Dermont Road was charged Thursday with operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Amy E. Butler, 36, of the 2000 block of Dickey Drive, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Crystal G. Embry, 44, of the 1800 block of Highway 62 in Beaver Dam was charged Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone).
