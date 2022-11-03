The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Damian Fields, 27, of the 0-100 block of Duvall Court was charged Wednesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Christinae Walls, 31, of the 2800 block of West Wayside Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation.
• Adam K. Rosenberry, 51, of the 1700 block of McConnell Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Shaun D. Canary, 44, of the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• A rape was reported Oct. 27 on Carpenter Drive. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• Firearms worth $279 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 3300 block of Wandering Lane.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Billy J. Blake, 35, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830 was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• A burglary was reported Tuesday at a storage unit in the 3800 block of Vincent Station Road.
• Clothing including leather jackets and suits were reported stolen Tuesday from a storage unit in the 4300 block of Gate Way.
