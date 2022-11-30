The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Terry L. Johnson, 35, no address listed, was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault (police officer).
• Staten A. Oser, 26, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• A Toyota Corolla worth $15,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 3200 block of Deer Trail.
• A scooter worth $1,400 was reported stolen Thursday from the 3400 block of Queens Way.
• Two pairs of shoes worth $300 were reported stolen Saturday in a burglary at a home in the 3400 block of Surrey Drive East.
• A mailed package containing 1,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition worth $248 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 3600 block of Edna Court.
• A Pontiac Montana worth $5,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 2800 block of Daviess Street.
• A deadbolt worth $25 was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 900 block of Conway Avenue.
• A Chevrolet Spark worth $5,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 800 block of Breckenridge Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 6:03 p.m. Thursday on Veach Road near East 24th Street. They were a car driven by Andrew M. Robbins, 37, of the 3400 block of New Hartford Road and a pickup truck driven by Jonathan A. Herzog, 56, of the 2100 block of Clinton Place West. Robbins was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
