The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Steven C. McLiesh, 41, of the 1800 block of West Parrish Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Kenneth S. Clark, 50, address unknown was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jackie M. Sanders, 34, address unknown was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jennifer L. Alvey, 46, of the 1500 block of East 20th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A set of golf clubs worth $3,176 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 2500 block of Carryback Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Two tractors sustained vandalism damage Wednesday when their windows were smashed at a work site on Old Hartford Road.
• A house sustained vandalism damage Wednesday when a door was broken open and the front window was smashed in the 7800 block of Kentucky 1389.
• Various items were reported stolen Wednesday in a burglary at a farm work shop in the 1300 block of Worthington Road.
• A Toyota Camry was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2500 block of Fairview Spur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.