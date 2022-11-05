The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Melanie A. Miller, 56, of the 1700 block of West Seventh Street was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property (meth).
• Power tools and hand tools were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1000 block of East 21st Street.
• Power tools, hand tools, an air compressor, a power washer, doors, a ceiling and and other items were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of West Fifth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Billy J. Blake, 35, of Maceo was charged Friday with third-degree burglary and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Bruce D. Head, 65, of the 200 block of Industrial Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
