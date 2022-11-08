The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Melissa J. Wilson, 41, of the 200 block of Industrial Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cassandra L. Roberts, 45, of the 2300 block of Fairview Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Faith Lowe, 31, of the 1700 block of Ohio Street was charged Monday with second-degree burglary.
• Copper wire worth $1,000 was reported stolen Oct. 28 from the 3100 block of Kentucky 54.
• Doors, a work stand, switches, a screen door, tools, a log rack and other items were reported stolen Friday from Lowes, 415 Fulton Drive.
• A home sustained damage when it was struck by a firearms discharge Saturday in the 1500 block of West Third Street.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1000 block of Crabtree Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Colby Booth, 23, of the 1200 block of Hickory Lane was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Brandon C. Roberts, 31, of Lewisport was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Matthew P. Simmons, 39, of the 700 block of West Sycamore Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Randy T. Barnes, 38, of the 2600 block of West Seventh Street was charged Sunday with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot), first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and first-degree criminal mischief.
