The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Desmond M. Griffith, 24, of the 1200 block of West Fifth Street was charged Tuesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• David C. Whitaker Jr., 35, of the 1700 block of Hughes Avenue was charged Tuesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Power tools, two tool boxes, tools, extension cords, a battery charger and a propane tank were reported stolen in a burglary reported Monday in the 100 block of Hummingbird Loop East.
• A moped worth $1,000 was reported stolen in a robbery Monday in the 2100 block of Churchill Court.
• Vehicle parts worth $10,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 900 block of Wing Avenue.
• A Dodge Ram,
tools and a handgun worth $20,250 were reported stolen Monday from the 100 block of Salem Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A trailer was reported stolen Monday from the 1400 block of Old Ben Ford Road. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime last week.
• A Dodge Dakota was reported stolen Monday from the 1500 block of Walnut Street.
• A window and window screen sustained damage in an attempted burglary Monday in the 3800 block of Countryside Drive.
• A Dodge 1500 was reported stolen Monday from the 100 block of Salem Drive.
Kentucky State Police
• Tristan B. Druen, 25, of the 2300 block of Georgia Lane was charged Monday with second-degree assault.
