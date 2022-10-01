The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dylen C. Phelps, 27, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with first-degree strangulation.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer).
• Two generators worth $1,400 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 800 block of West 13th Street.
• A trailer worth $1,700 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 1200 block of West Third Street.
