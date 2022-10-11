The following list is compiled from reports to law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Phillip E. Nicholson, 58, of the 1000 block of East 19th Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Shayla J. Pierce, 23, homeless, was charged Sunday with third-degree assault (police officer).
• A BMX bicycle worth $763 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1200 block of Walnut Street.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen Friday in a burglary at a home in the 700 block of East 19th Street.
• A cell phone and cash worth $250 were reported stolen in a Friday robbery on Southtown Boulevard near Back Square Drive.
• A home sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Saturday in the 300 block of Hale Avenue.
• A Dodge Ram pickup truck worth $9,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 200 block of Industrial Drive.
• A flatbed trailer worth $3,500 was reported stolen Sunday from the 600 block of Triplett Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle Sunday in the 900 block of Worthington Road.
• A generator was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 9800 block of Kentucky 144.
Kentucky State Police
• Larry N. Lawson, 31, of the 2500 block of North York Street was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the
influence.
