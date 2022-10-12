The following list is compiled from reports to law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jerry M. Lopez, 41, of Dundee was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault (bodily fluid).
• A juvenile was charged Sunday with first-degree strangulation.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Donald A. Bartley, 42, of the 4000 block of Park Drive was charged Monday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer), third-degree assault (bodily fluid) and first-degree criminal mischief.
• David O Faford Jr., 38, of Maceo was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
